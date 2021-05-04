Advertisement

Gov. Evers thanks VP Harris for visiting Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers greets Kamala Harris during stop in Milwaukee on May 4, 2021.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers greets Kamala Harris during stop in Milwaukee on May 4, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers (Twitter))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers greeted Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Harris is toured clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus and touted President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. It was her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Gov. Evers said he was looking forward to working with her.

