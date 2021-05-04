Gov. Evers thanks VP Harris for visiting Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers greeted Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Harris is toured clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus and touted President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. It was her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Gov. Evers said he was looking forward to working with her.

Thank you for coming to our great state, @VP! It was a pleasure to meet with you and talk about how we can work together to ensure Wisconsin bounces back better than ever from this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/iEQQARaqR2 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 4, 2021

