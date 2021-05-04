First Alert Weather : Meteor Shower peaks this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will continue this week and will peak early Wednesday morning, as the Earth passes through debris from Halley’s Comet. As many as 10-20 meteors per hour will be visible, with sky condition and light contamination, the biggest hindrance in seeing these streaking meteors.

The best viewing times for them will be between midnight & 5 a.m. throughout the rest of the week and you will want to look into the east southeastern sky during that time. The moon phase will be a waning crescent, and therefore, only 33% visible during that time.

Bundle up if you take a gander at these the next several mornings, as frosty temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected throughout the rest of the work week.

