First Alert Weather : Meteor Shower peaks this week

Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak early Wednesday morning, but will still be viewable throughout the end of the week
Viewing is best outside of city limits and between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Viewing is best outside of city limits and between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will continue this week and will peak early Wednesday morning, as the Earth passes through debris from Halley’s Comet. As many as 10-20 meteors per hour will be visible, with sky condition and light contamination, the biggest hindrance in seeing these streaking meteors.

The best viewing times for them will be between midnight & 5 a.m. throughout the rest of the week and you will want to look into the east southeastern sky during that time. The moon phase will be a waning crescent, and therefore, only 33% visible during that time.

Bundle up if you take a gander at these the next several mornings, as frosty temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected throughout the rest of the work week.

