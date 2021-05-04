First Alert Weather : Breezy and Chilly Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A chilly Canadian high pressure system will continue to push into the region the next few days, bringing cooler temperatures as well as some frosty overnight low temperatures for a majority of this week. Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Tuesday, with a small warming trend kicking in for the rest of the week. Expect occasional frost advisories to be issue at times, for a majority of the rest of the work week. Frost advisories will not be issued by the National Weather Service for locations north of Marathon County, as it is considered too early for the growing season to start. However, if you have any vegetation that is above the ground at this time, covering plants up Wednesday morning through Saturday morning, will help prevent many of the plants from getting frost damage as it stays cool this week.

In effect for all areas for Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Happy Star Wars day to you all as well, as today is “May the Force (Fourth) Be With You!”

Breezy and cool today (WSAW)

Mainly dry weather will continue for the rest of the week, with the next chance for some light showers returning for western areas Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Expect scattered sprinkles and flurries throughout the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning.

At this time, it looks like rain chances will remain small for Saturday night, with the best chance for more rain showers returning toward the middle of next week.

Long term, it will still be chilly at times for the middle of May, with occasional low temps back in the lower 30s at times. In addition to this week’s chances for frost, there occasionally may be more frosty morning temps throughout the next few weeks.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the next few weeks (WSAW)

