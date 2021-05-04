Advertisement

Caufield scores in OT again as Canadiens slip past Leafs 3-2

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTREAL (AP) - Cole Caufield scored at 4:43 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2.

The rookie took a pass from Jeff Petry and wired home his second NHL goal - and second OT winner in as many games.

Tyler Toffoli and Philip Danault scored in regulation for Montreal. Jake Allen made 27 stops for the Canadiens, who entered having won two in a row, including Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 overtime triumph against the Ottawa Senators when Caufield was also the star.

Auston Matthews, with his league-leading 39th goal of the season, and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which got 20 saves from Jack Campbell.

