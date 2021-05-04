Advertisement

Aspirus workers asking for better wages and benefits

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, service and support workers at Aspirus Riverview Hospital held a demonstration with signs and banners calling for an increase in pay and better benefits. Service and support include laundry, housekeeping, dietary service, and certified nurse aids. With the help of their union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, demonstrators said they’re hoping to see change.

“We’re on the front lines working with the patients. We want to be compensated for that,” Riverview baker and cook Carol Koeshall said.

Through the Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Aspirus VNA Home Health, Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics, and other Aspirus clinics received $21,929,933. The support service workers believe that relief should help to increase their wages.

“We don’t want major employers to be lowballing service workers. Living wages for people who work 40 hours a week. We can do it, Aspirus can afford it,” Wisconsin Rapids resident Dave Gorski said.

Wages are one part of the issue, but benefits are another major concern. Workers at the demonstration said they want to see their benefits restored to a fair place.

“They’re trying to take away some of our benefits. They’re raising our healthcare we can’t afford that,” Koeshall said.

“They need to have benefits. They need to be treated with dignity is the bottom line,” said Gorski.

Channel 7 reached out to Aspirus Riverview for a comment, they replied:

“Aspirus values the contributions of all team members. We have enjoyed positive relationships with all our union partners, and look forward to continuing to negotiate in good faith with SEIU leaders and a federal mediator at our Wednesday meeting. Out of respect for that process, we will not be providing additional information at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Nancy Gianni and her daughter GiGi talk about an event to spread acceptance for individuals of...
GiGi’s Playhouse hosts 2021 GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge on June 5
Telehealth’s impact on those seeking mental health therapy a year into pandemic
The village of Kronenwetter has recorded 12% increase of population according to the latest...
Kronenwetter sees 12% growth in population according to census
CAPC's Parasite Forecast
Parasite forecast helps pet owners know where the risk areas are