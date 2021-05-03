Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reported fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases on Monday in 42 counties. The 349 positive results are the lowest number of new cases since April 5 when an upward trend began. It should also be noted the state received 2,843 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive -- the lowest number of test results since April 5.

The state is still on the verge of a milestone 600,000 confirmed cases since February 5, 2020, with a total 599,576 cases as of Monday. The state is currently averaging 647 new cases per day, by our calculations. The positivity rate, indicating the spread of the virus, held steady at 3.3% of all test results when you include people who were tested multiple times.

The state reported no new deaths and revised the death toll downward Sunday to 6,839. Sheboygan County’s health department reported the COVID-19 deaths of two elderly people Monday; they will be added to the state’s report in the coming days.

The DHS says there were 29 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, less than half the 7-day average of 63 admissions per day and the lowest number of new patients since April 11.

Wisconsin saw little progress in COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend, which is a weekly pattern. The state now has more than 2 million fully-vaccinated residents -- a milestone we passed Sunday. Vaccinators reported just 3,230 more completed vaccinations since Sunday’s report, for a total 2,009,464. That’s 34.5% of the state’s population.

The DHS reports 2,527,645 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 43.4% of Wisconsin residents. The state’s vaccinators have given 4,479,776 “shots in the arm” to residents and out-of-state residents, such as people from neighboring states who work here, since December 13.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,456,450 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

599,576 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,441 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,839 died (1.14%)

583,871 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,600 are active cases (1.4%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 113,175 (42.8%) 96,104 (36.3%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,445 (38.8%) 15,604 (31.2%) Dodge (87,839) 30,351 (34.6%) 24,458 (27.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,420 (59.3%) 14,089 (50.9%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 38,503 (37.2%) 31,667 (30.6%) Forest (9,004) 3,411 (37.9%) 3,027 (33.6%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,689 (39.3%) 1,500 (34.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,195 (38.0%) 6,077 (32.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,493 (36.7%) 6,545 (32.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,678 (41.4%) 27,528 (34.9%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,732 (36.5%) 12,094 (30.0%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,025 (44.4%) 1,794 (39.4%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,033 (37.0%) 12,142 (32.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 78,758 (41.9%) 61,380 (32.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,018 (31.8%) 11,053 (27.0%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48,240 (41.8%) 39,857 (34.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,518 (36.3%) 15,298 (30.0%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,461 (30.5%) 6,454 (26.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 69,816 (40.6%) 54,959 (32.0%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 200,220 (42.2%) 170,002 (35.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 216,236 (39.3%) 172,619 (31.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,527,645 (43.4%) 2,009,464 (34.5%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 26.1% received a dose/10.4% completed

18-24: 32.9% received a dose/20.8% completed

25-34: 39.3% received a dose/28.3% completed

35-44: 47.3% received a dose/35.2% completed

45-54: 49.8% received a dose/37.0% completed

55-64: 60.7% received a dose/46.7% completed

65+: 81.0% received a dose/75.4% completed

Vaccinations by race/ethnicity:

American Indian: 26.6% received a dose/20.5% completed

Asian: 37.6% received a dose/24.9% completed

Black: 20.0 % received a dose/14.5% completed

White: 40.6% received a dose/32.8% completed

Hispanic: 26.1% received a dose/18.0% completed

Non-Hispanic: 41.8% received a dose/33.6% completed

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 315 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment across the state. That’s a decrease of 22 from Saturday, after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 102 are in intensive care, which is four more than Saturday. Sunday marked the first time the WHA reported more than 100 ICU patients across the state since Wednesday, when there were 107. On Thursday, the state had 93 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 20 patients, with 4 in ICU. That’s one less overall patient from Saturday, however the number of ICU patients held steady from the past 24 hours.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 25 COVID-19 patients, with 8 in ICU. That’s four fewer patients overall, but one new ICU patient from Saturday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 284 intensive care beds (19.37% of all ICU beds) are open across the state, and a total 2,216 of all beds (19.83%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 21 open ICU beds (20.19) among them, and a total of 142 open beds (16.58%).

The Northeast region has 48 open ICU beds (23.18%), which is unchanged from Saturday. The WHA says there are 278 open beds of all types (29.07%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,712 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,241 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,738 cases (+7) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,129 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,395 cases (+1) (241 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,351 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,356 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,749 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,325 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,236 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,372 cases (+3) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,708 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,338 (+29) (302 deaths)

Dodge – 11,804 cases (+6) (163 deaths)

Door – 2,589 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,003 cases (+15) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,620 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,475 cases (+5) (107 deaths)

Florence - 444 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,333 cases (+19) (111 deaths)

Forest - 957 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,888 cases (+1) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,489 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,569 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,013 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 575 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,620 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,322 cases (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,139 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,502 cases (+2) (306 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,343 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,712 cases (+1) (81 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,554 cases (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,991 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,047 cases (63 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,506 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,553 cases (+4) (186 deaths)

Marinette - 4,116 cases (+2) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,370 cases (22 deaths)

Menominee – 799 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,194 (+80) (1,298 deaths)

Monroe – 4,516 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,420 case (53 deaths)

Oneida - 3,622 case (+ 3) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,523 cases (+6) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,128 cases (84 deaths)

Pepin – 850 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,921 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,382 cases (+3) (46 deaths)

Portage – 6,707 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,226 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,539 cases (+28) (341 deaths)

Richland - 1,302 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,846 cases (+30) (168 deaths)

Rusk - 1,296 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,779 cases (+6) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,664 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,679 cases (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,682 cases (+4) (140 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,706 cases (+25) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,865 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,531 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,911 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,237 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,391 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,444 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,584 cases (151 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,556 cases (523 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,876 cases (+1) (118 deaths)

Waushara – 2,154 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,057 cases (+20) (195 deaths)

Wood – 7,005 cases (+8) (81 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 311 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 586 cases (+16) (34 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,034 cases (+6) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,237 cases (+26) (69 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,357 cases (+9) (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,007 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,452 cases (+9) (32 deaths)

Iron – 944 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 178 cases (+1) (1 death)

Mackinac - 395 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,127 cases (+16) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,744 cases (+9) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 397 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 298 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: