Wausau officers, Marathon County deputies receive award for valor

5 area officers received the Award for Valor at the Wisconsin Professional Police Association's...
5 area officers received the Award for Valor at the Wisconsin Professional Police Association's annual awards ceremony on Saturday in Wisconsin Dells.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW) - 5 local law enforcement officers received awards over the weekend as a part of the Wisconsin Police Professional Association’s annual awards show in Wisconsin Dells.

Wausau Police Officers Shawn Pierschalla, Ben Price and Mike Horejs received the Award for Valor alongside Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Steve Denovi and Deputy Brandon Stroik for their actions on January 16, 2020.

A post on the Wausau Police Department’s Facebook page thanked the officers for their “selfless acts of heroism and teamwork that saved lives and made communities safer.”

