Wausau officers, Marathon County deputies receive award for valor

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW) - 5 local law enforcement officers received awards over the weekend as a part of the Wisconsin Police Professional Association’s annual awards show in Wisconsin Dells.

Wausau Police Officers Shawn Pierschalla, Ben Price and Mike Horejs received the Award for Valor alongside Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Steve Denovi and Deputy Brandon Stroik for their actions on January 16, 2020.

Last night, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association presented their annual awards in Wisconsin Dells. Wausau... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021

A post on the Wausau Police Department’s Facebook page thanked the officers for their “selfless acts of heroism and teamwork that saved lives and made communities safer.”

