Vaccine appointments available this week in Oneida County

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department has a number of vaccine appointments available Friday and this weekend. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered on Friday. Moderna will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments can be scheduled online by clicking here. People without internet access may call 715-401-4150.

