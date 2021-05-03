Vaccine appointments available this week in Oneida County
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department has a number of vaccine appointments available Friday and this weekend. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered on Friday. Moderna will be available on Saturday and Sunday.
Appointments can be scheduled online by clicking here. People without internet access may call 715-401-4150.
