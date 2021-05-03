Advertisement

Vaccine appointments available this week in Oneida County

FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign(Carlos Giusti | AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department has a number of vaccine appointments available Friday and this weekend. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered on Friday. Moderna will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Are you looking for a COVID-19 Vaccine? Maybe we can help!! There are still appointments available this week on May 6,...

Posted by Oneida County Health Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

Appointments can be scheduled online by clicking here. People without internet access may call 715-401-4150.

