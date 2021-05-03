Advertisement

UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire in Village of Marathon

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The South Area Fire District and Village of Marathon Fire Department responded to a fire near Highway 29 Saturday afternoon. The fire took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.

Officials say upon arriving, the fire had spread to multiple buildings.

“Crews arrived to find multiple buildings on fire and also found that the fire had jumped the road and started a grass fire,” SAFER District said in a Facebook Post.

The crews that assisted included fire departments from Mosinee, City of Wausau, Maine, Ringle, Athens and more, according to the Facebook post.

“In total there were 17 water tenders, 11 engines, 2 ladder trucks, the DNR dozer, and multiple brush trucks and command vehicles that were on scene a total of 8+ hours,” SAFER District said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.

SAFER District says an official press release will be posted on its Facebook page Monday.

