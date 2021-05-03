Advertisement

State Superintendent addresses teacher shortages during Teacher Appreciation Week

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is encouraging all Wisconsinites to take a moment and thank a teacher as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.

“I thank Wisconsin teachers for their commitment to our young people and having a lasting impact on their lives. Although many have accepted this commitment, far too many are choosing to retire early or leaving the profession altogether, and too few students are aspiring to become teachers. These realities have continued to worsen this past year, especially. It is essential we work to reverse this troubling trend,” Stanford Taylor stated on the Department of Public Instruction’s website.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, people are encouraged to express gratitude to those who have dedicated their lives to educating our students.

