Silver alert cancelled for missing 82-year-old man

(WI Silver Alerts)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been cancelled for an 82-year-old man in Grant Co. after he was found safe in Verona Saturday night, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

Harley Welsh had been last seen leaving Napp’s Motel in Fennimore around noon Saturday. Welsh had called his wife to say he wasn’t feeling well and was going to come home instead of going to lunch with his daughter, but he never made it home to Fond du lac.

Officials noted Welsh used to live in the southwest side of Stoughton.

