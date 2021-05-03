Advertisement

Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at an Ashwaubenon casino’s restaurant before police killed him had been fired from the eatery and banned from the property.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday that the 62-year-old attacker walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar on Saturday and shot two people at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun, then shot and wounded a man outside the restaurant.

WBAY-TV reports Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, were shot and killed at the restaurant. A third employee, Dan Mulligan, is being treated at a hospital in Milwaukee. Delain says Mulligan, 28, is in serious but stable condition.

He says police shot and killed the attacker on the north side of the building near a parking garage. The wounded man is in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

