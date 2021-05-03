Advertisement

Restaurant Revitalization Fund now accepting applications

(WBRC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Monday, Wisconsin restaurants will be able to apply for direct relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Who can apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

  • Restaurants
  • Food stands, food trucks, food carts
  • Caterers
  • Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
  • Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
  • Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was created by the American Rescue Plan.  Visit SBA.gov/restaurants for more information.

“Our restaurants and small businesses are the heart of our local communities, but unfortunately, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Ron Kind in a news release. “Ensuring restaurants are able to keep their doors open and employees on payroll is crucial to our recovery as we continue to build back stronger than ever. I’m glad to see the American Rescue Plan working to deliver direct relief to them through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023.

