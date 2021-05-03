Advertisement

Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state. Evers last week said that such discussions are not a “top priority.”

Republicans on Monday requested a meeting with Evers.

State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money. Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

The budget committee is scheduled to start taking vote on the budget Thursday, beginning with killing nearly 300 of Evers’s proposals.

