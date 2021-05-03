Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state. Evers last week said that such discussions are not a “top priority.”

Republicans on Monday requested a meeting with Evers.

State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money. Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

The budget committee is scheduled to start taking vote on the budget Thursday, beginning with killing nearly 300 of Evers’s proposals.

