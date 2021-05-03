Advertisement

Police: 2 women, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say three people died and a man was wounded in a shooting that led to a brief standoff at a home southwest of Miami.

Police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say a man ran to a neighbor’s house, telling them he was shot by his son. Two children also escaped the home, getting out safely.

Officers tried to make contact with the shooter before hearing another gunshot.

A SWAT team then forced its way inside and found the bodies of two women and a man, believed to be the gunman.

The father was hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
.
One killed, one hurt in Waupaca motorcycle crash

Latest News

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, people drink outdoors on the patio of Big Dean's...
Restaurant survival hopes pick up as $28.6B in grants begin
2020 Station of the Year
NewsChannel 7 honored as “Station of the Year’ by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction