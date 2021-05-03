NewsChannel 7 honored as “Station of the Year’ by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is proud to announce it was named ‘Station of the Year’ and received 24 other honors from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in its annual Awards for Excellence competition.

The Awards for Excellence recognize outstanding coverage that aired in 2020. The winners were announced Saturday night in a virtual ceremony. It was the fourth-straight year NewsChannel 7 was honored as ‘Station of the Year’.

Other top honors include Best Morning Newscast, Best Sportscast, Best Weathercast, Best Weather Promotion, Best Topical Promotion, Best Public Service Announcement, and Best Commercial or Underwriting.

NewsChannel 7 competed in the small market division, which includes all television stations in the Wausau-Rhinelander and La Crosse- Eau Claire markets.

To view a full list of 2020 winners, click here.

