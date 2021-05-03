Advertisement

NewsChannel 7 honored as “Station of the Year’ by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

2020 Station of the Year
2020 Station of the Year(Wisconsin Broadcasters Association)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is proud to announce it was named ‘Station of the Year’ and received 24 other honors from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in its annual Awards for Excellence competition.

The Awards for Excellence recognize outstanding coverage that aired in 2020. The winners were announced Saturday night in a virtual ceremony. It was the fourth-straight year NewsChannel 7 was honored as ‘Station of the Year’.

Other top honors include Best Morning Newscast, Best Sportscast, Best Weathercast, Best Weather Promotion, Best Topical Promotion, Best Public Service Announcement, and Best Commercial or Underwriting.

NewsChannel 7 competed in the small market division, which includes all television stations in the Wausau-Rhinelander and La Crosse- Eau Claire markets.

To view a full list of 2020 winners, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
.
One killed, one hurt in Waupaca motorcycle crash

Latest News

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Nancy Gianni and her daughter GiGi talk about an event to spread acceptance for individuals of...
GiGi’s Playhouse hosts 2021 GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge on June 5
5 area officers received the Award for Valor at the Wisconsin Professional Police Association's...
Wausau officers, Marathon County deputies receive award for valor
Gigifit Acceptance Challenge
Gigifit Acceptance Challenge