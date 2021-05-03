GiGi’s Playhouse hosts 2021 GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge on June 5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Great things happen when love and passion come together to get behind an amazing idea. In 2003 when Nancy Gianni’s daughter was just 1 year old, she sought out to change the world’s view of GiGi and other individuals with Down syndrome. Today, GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers with more than 50 locations throughout the United States and Mexico and serves 48 countries virtually. The organization provies free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages.

Now, Nancy and Gigi have shifted their focus to challenging the world to move for acceptance of all people through the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge.

This isn’t just a typical awareness campaign, it’s an acceptance MOVEment, and its goal is to make the world a kinder and more accepting place for everyone. Building on last year’s success of logging one billion steps for acceptance, this year focuses on a growing community, intending to unite one million participants across the country that all say “we accept you just as you are!”

To join the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge, participants can walk, run, lift, play sports, swim or just get out and move. To join the challenge where you live or donate to the cause, visit www.AcceptanceChallenge.org. There are virtual and in-person opportunities for you to get involved.

