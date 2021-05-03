Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Soggy start to the new work week

By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A strong low pressure system will continue to push through the Upper Midwest for the beginning of the new work week, with areas of showers and occasional thunderstorms possible throughout Monday.  Heavier rainfall will remain possible throughout the afternoon as temperatures struggle to return to the 50s for daytime highs.

Showers and storms continue for most of the morning and early afternoon Monday.
Showers and storms continue for most of the morning and early afternoon Monday.(WSAW)

As the storm system exits the region for the middle of the work week, a chilly Canadian high pressure system will push in from the north, bringing with it, cooler temperatures as well as some frosty overnight low temperatures for a majority of this week.

Milder weather will return for the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures climbing back to around 60° and a handful of showers possible for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Long term, it will still be chilly at times for the middle of May, with occasional low temps back in the lower 30s at times.  In addition to this week’s chances for frost, there occasionally may be more frosty morning temps throughout the next few weeks.

Staying chilly for most of the next few weeks
Staying chilly for most of the next few weeks(WSAW)

