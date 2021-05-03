DNR: Bear that killed dog in Oneida County, likely no longer in the area

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource says a bear that killed a dog over the weekend in Pelican is likely no longer in the area.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department reported the bear was spotted in the area County P and Riopel Road in the town of Pelican. Brad Koele, DNR Wildlife Damage Specialist, tells NewsChannel 7 in this case the DNR and USDA are not involved in trapping and rehoming the bear has there have not been any more sightings.

Koele said USDA fields between 600-800 bear harassment complaints each year. Last year, 160 bears were relocated and between six to 10 were euthanized. Koele said bear will be euthanized if it continues to show aggressive behavior or won’t leave a property after all attractants are removed.

He said in 2020, they saw a spike in bear conflicts as more people worked from home and more people headed to northern Wisconsin to socially distance themselves at their cabins. He said removing bird feeders, grills and garbage until things green up in the woods is an effective method to reducing your chances of encountering a bear.

Koele said he was not aware of the specific circumstances including why or how the dog was killed in Oneida County but did say typically a bear would only attack if it was threatened or startled.

The DNR and USDA should not be contacted for simply bear sightings, only if a bear has become problematic or is displaying aggression.

***PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT*** A bear that is not afraid of humans and that has already killed one dog is in the... Posted by Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.