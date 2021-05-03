Cause of massive Wausau area fire still under investigation
May. 3, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department said more than 150 firefighters aided in the response to a fire reported at Gundman’s Garage in Wausau Saturday afternoon.
Both SAFER and Marathon Fire initially responded around 3:17 p.m. Saturday with many more departments joining in during the eight-hour response. Investigators said six buildings were lost in the fire, but two homes were saved as a result of the joint effort.
A cause has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.
