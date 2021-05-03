Advertisement

Cause of massive Wausau area fire still under investigation

Grundman's garage Fire
Grundman's garage Fire(South Area Fire District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department said more than 150 firefighters aided in the response to a fire reported at Gundman’s Garage in Wausau Saturday afternoon.

Both SAFER and Marathon Fire initially responded around 3:17 p.m. Saturday with many more departments joining in during the eight-hour response. Investigators said six buildings were lost in the fire, but two homes were saved as a result of the joint effort.

A cause has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.

Yesterday at 3:17pm SAFER District and the Village of Marathon Fire Department were dispatched to a fire on Packer Drive...

Posted by South Area Fire District on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Improving your mental and physical health together
Improving your mental and physical health together
Oneida shooting video
Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two
Adult Day Care Center in Merrill helping improve lives
Believe & Achieve Learning and Recreational Center in Merrill helping improve lives
The percent of eligible residents that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information