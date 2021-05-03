Cause of massive Wausau area fire still under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department said more than 150 firefighters aided in the response to a fire reported at Gundman’s Garage in Wausau Saturday afternoon.

Both SAFER and Marathon Fire initially responded around 3:17 p.m. Saturday with many more departments joining in during the eight-hour response. Investigators said six buildings were lost in the fire, but two homes were saved as a result of the joint effort.

A cause has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.

Yesterday at 3:17pm SAFER District and the Village of Marathon Fire Department were dispatched to a fire on Packer Drive... Posted by South Area Fire District on Sunday, May 2, 2021

