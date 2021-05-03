Car crash knocks out power in western Taylor Co. Thursday

GILMAN, Wis. (WEAU) - A car crash broke a utility pole, knocking out power in parts of western Taylor County Thursday.

Xcel Energy says 424 customers lost power when a car crashed into and broke a utility pole at 8:14 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews for Xcel Energy were able to restore power to 150 affected customers in Thorp and Lublin at approximately 11:00 a.m. Monday.

According to Xcel Energy, 261 remaining customers without power, all in Gilman, will have their power restored when the pole is replaced. That includes the Gilman School District, which posted Monday morning that they would conduct classes as usual despite the power outage.

GILMAN, Wis. (WEAU) - A school in western Taylor County will stay open Monday despite a power outage.

According to a Facebook post made by the Gilman School District, there was no power at the school Monday morning. However, the post stated that classes would continue as usual.

The outage began at 8:14 a.m. Monday, according to Xcel Energy.

The school has no power, but we are continuing classes as usual. Posted by Gilman School District on Monday, May 3, 2021

Xcel Energy indicated on its power outage map that 419 customers were affected in the Gilman, Thorp, and Lublin areas. According to the outage map, Xcel Energy had a crew in the area working on restoring power within two hours of the outage occurring.

An image from Xcel Energy's outage map displaying information about a power outage on May 3. (WEAU)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

