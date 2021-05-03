Brown County Sheriff’s Office to speak at 10 a.m. on Oneida shooting

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update Monday on the deadly shooting at the restaurant connected to Oneida Casino.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Action 2 News will carry it live on air, online, on Facebook and wherever you stream our news.

The names of the victims and suspected shooter have not been released as investigators continue to notify family. Those names could be released Monday.

Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting Oneida Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Crime Lab helped process the crime scene.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we work through this tragic event. The response of all the law enforcement and first responder professionals, the dispatch center, fire, EMS, hospitals, etc. was critical in mitigating the situation and preventing further loss of life. We will continue to work with our public safety partners to ensure thorough investigation of this incident,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, May 1, at about 7:27 p.m., dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar inside the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center.

Officers arrived to an active shooter situation. They learned a gunman killed two people and seriously injured another person.

The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement outside of the building. Video provided to Action 2 News shows the harrowing moments when officers confronted the shooter.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. This is the narrowing moment law enforcement confronted a shooter outside Oneida Casino complex Saturday. News conference set for 10 a.m. https://t.co/TsboPaVY9J pic.twitter.com/6i7yafDjNd — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) May 3, 2021

Two victims were located inside the restaurant. A third victim was found near the entrance of the restaurant.

“Current information suggests the suspect has ties to the Oneida Casino from an employment status,” reads a statement from Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the gunman was targeting a specific victim that wasn’t there. Instead, he shot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.

Due to the large number of people in the vicinity of the shooting Saturday night, authorities are still working to obtain eyewitness statements, and also process evidence.

Anyone who had direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and hasn’t been interviewed by a law enforcement agent is asked to call Lt. Brian Slinger. Lt. Slinger can be reached at 920-448-4229. When calling, leave your name and phone number, and he will then get in touch with you to schedule an interview.

On Sunday, members of the Oneida Nation held a news conference to discuss the impact of the shooting.

“All of us at Oneida Casino are heartbroken for the families and friends of those affected by this horrific event,” said Louise Cornelius, Gaming General Manager.

Oneida Nation is urging people impacted by the shooting who need to speak with a counselor to call one of these numbers:

ERC: 1-800-222-8590

Brown County Crisis Management - 920-436-8888

Outagamie County Crisis Management - 920-832-4646

Suicide Prevention - 1-800-273-8255

