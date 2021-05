STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native recorded his first career NHL goal in a game winner with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday,

‼️ BILBO DOES IT ‼️@colecaufield scores his first NHL goal in OT!



NHL x @trulyseltzer pic.twitter.com/NSniTKbeRQ — NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2021

In overtime against the Ottawa Senators, Caufield used his speed to get behind the defense and chip in a pass in front of the net.

This is Caufield’s fourth game in the NHL.

