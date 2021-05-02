Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said Saturday evening that she didn’t have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to... Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Casinogoer Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. The tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.