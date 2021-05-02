UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, avoid area of Oneida Casino while investigation is ongoing

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening for what Oneida Nation officials say is an active shooter situation.

Bobbi Webster, the Public Relations Director for Oneida Nation, says the suspect is in custody, and there is no further danger to the area.

However, Webster says community members should still avoid the Main Casino on Highway 172. In addition, officials with Oneida Nation say all Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to work on securing the scene. Green Bay Police say officers with their department, as well as officers with the Appleton and Oneida Police Departments, are at the casino. A helicopter could also be seen flying near the area.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Officials with Austin Straubel Airport say any guests who are picking up passengers Saturday night should follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes.

Attention guests who are picking up passengers tonight. Please follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes. — Green Bay Airport (@GRBairport) May 2, 2021

511 says all lanes of WIS 172 are closed between County GE and Packerland Drive. Earlier, the agency said the highway was closed between South Point Road and Packerland Drive. According to 511, eastbound traffic will exit WIS 172 at County GE and head north, and will then head east on WIS 54. Traffic will then go south on Packerland Drive until returning to WIS 172. Westbound traffic will reverse those directions.

A witness tells Action 2 News he was in the restaurant when he heard a gunshot, and saw a person go down. He adds he and his table took cover before running out, and once outside, he says they heard another gunshot outside before seeing law enforcement show up and run towards the parking ramp.

Another woman tells Action 2 News she saw law enforcement officers shooting as they ran into the parking ramp.

Max Westphal, of Brownsville, was at the casino when the shooting started.

So, we were sitting in the casino, and it came over the loudspeaker that we had to evacuate. And, we literally thought it was a joke because we didn’t hear anything. We thought there was maybe a small fire. So, we got in an argument with the dealer to pay us out for what she owed us from the prior hand.... We get shuttled outside, we walk outside, and we’re still joking around about it, and all of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots, 20 - 30 gunshots for sure.” said Westphal. “So we took off running toward the highway. Got out there and uh I mean that’s pretty much it that’s all we heard. There was cops... there had to have been 50 cops cars that came by on the highway, it was honestly insane. It was crazy.”

Alex Churchill, of Mayville, was also at the casino Saturday evening.

“It started between the Radisson, the other hotel and the casino. And then the last that we heard a worker came running out that they’re right by the parking garage, which is around the corner from where we were,” said Churchill.

Law enforcement agencies are still working at the scene, and have not provided any information to news outlets at this time regarding the suspect, how many people were shot, or the extent of injuries.

A news conference is expected to begin around 10 p.m. Saturday regarding the shooting.

Action 2 News will stream the news conference online, on our mobile app, and on social media. We will also have team coverage on Action 2 News at 10. CLICK HERE to stream the conference.

Check back for updates as more details become available.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to... Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.