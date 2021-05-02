One killed, one hurt in Waupaca motorcycle crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca Police Department said a 43-year-old man died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash.

It happened on Royalton Street at 10:00 pm.

Police said the investigation shows the motorcycle hit a utility pole. Emergency crews took the 43-year-old man to the hospital in Waupaca where he died. A 43-year-old woman was life-flighted to Neenah with life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash right now.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, Waupaca Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, ThedaStar and the Waupaca County Coroner’s Office all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.