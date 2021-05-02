Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms later today, risk of strong storms

Sun fading to clouds by this afternoon with a chance of strong storms south into this evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a summer-like day to kick off the month of May, it will be a bit cooler today, and there will be some wet weather impacting parts of the area later this afternoon. A stationary front situated across Central Wisconsin will be the focal point for the development of showers and scattered storms after 3 PM this afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs today will range from the low to mid 60s north, to the low 70s in Wausau, to the mid to upper 70s south.

Strong storms late this afternoon into this evening could produce hail, gusty winds, and heavy...
Times of showers and storms in the southern half of the area tonight.
Times of showers on Monday, cooler.
Times of showers on Monday, persisting into the evening hours.
Rainfall will range from a half-inch to nearly 2" in the area.
Periods of rain showers tonight with a chance of a storm south. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overcast on Monday with occasional showers. Another wave of rain could move into the southern half of the area during the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are expected to wind down Monday night. Tuesday is partly cloudy, continued a bit cool. Highs in the low 50s. The growing season has begun in much of the area, and there is a risk of frost Wednesday morning in parts of the area. Otherwise some sun on Wednesday with afternoon readings rising into the mid 50s.

Cooler days ahead.
Thursday and Friday feature more clouds than sun with chances of showers each day. There is a chance of frost on Friday morning. Highs in the mid 50s. The outlook for Mother’s Day weekend is for it to be dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the low 60s.

