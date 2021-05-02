Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rain returns later Sunday into Monday

Sunshine to start tomorrow but some much needed rain is headed our way later in the day.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a warm start to May across North Central Wisconsin on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine temperatures rose into the 80s in most locations. No record highs were set, but Wisconsin Rapids did rise to within a couple of degrees of the record, which is 89°.

Highs Saturday rose into the 80s in many locations.
Highs Saturday rose into the 80s in many locations.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy tonight and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine for the morning hours on Sunday, yielding to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Risk of showers and perhaps a scattered thunderstorm later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Periods of rain are expected Sunday night into Monday, along with a chance of a storm. This could be a soaking rainfall for parts of the area, with a half-inch to perhaps over an inch and a half possible. Keep the umbrella handy on Monday. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm later in the day on Sunday.
Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm later in the day on Sunday.(WSAW)
Rain showers Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Rain showers Sunday night into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Periods of rain showers on Monday and cooler.
Periods of rain showers on Monday and cooler.(WSAW)
Occasional rain showers on Monday.
Occasional rain showers on Monday.(WSAW)
A soaking rainfall is possible in parts of the area from Sunday evening into Monday.
A soaking rainfall is possible in parts of the area from Sunday evening into Monday.(WSAW)

Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday. High in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon readings rebounding into the low 60s. More clouds than sun Thursday and Friday with chances of showers both days. High in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau mail processing operations to move to Green Bay facility
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
UPDATE: DOJ releases names of those involved in Weston critical incident
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Case dismissed against suspect in Waushara County crash that killed child
USA Curling headquarters to leave Stevens Point

Latest News

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Increasing clouds tomorrow with showers and a chance of storms...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Few brief shower chances through mid-morning, followed by suntabulous, windy and warm...
First Alert Weather : Breezy and warm start to May
An early chance of a shower north, then partly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of an isolated...
First Alert Weather: Warm Saturday with wet weather returning Sunday
Bright and mild this afternoon. Breezy, warmer on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast