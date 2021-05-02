First Alert Weather: Rain returns later Sunday into Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a warm start to May across North Central Wisconsin on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine temperatures rose into the 80s in most locations. No record highs were set, but Wisconsin Rapids did rise to within a couple of degrees of the record, which is 89°.

Highs Saturday rose into the 80s in many locations. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy tonight and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine for the morning hours on Sunday, yielding to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Risk of showers and perhaps a scattered thunderstorm later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Periods of rain are expected Sunday night into Monday, along with a chance of a storm. This could be a soaking rainfall for parts of the area, with a half-inch to perhaps over an inch and a half possible. Keep the umbrella handy on Monday. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm later in the day on Sunday. (WSAW)

Rain showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of rain showers on Monday and cooler. (WSAW)

Occasional rain showers on Monday. (WSAW)

A soaking rainfall is possible in parts of the area from Sunday evening into Monday. (WSAW)

Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday. High in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon readings rebounding into the low 60s. More clouds than sun Thursday and Friday with chances of showers both days. High in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

