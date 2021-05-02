DHS: 2 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, state’s death count revised

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says as of Sunday, more than 2,000,000 residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The DHS reports the number of Wisconsinites finishing their vaccine regimen increased by 13,275 within the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 2,006,234. That figure represents 34.5% of Wisconsin’s population. The state is currently averaging 25,490 people completing the vaccine series per day. According to state health officials, Wisconsin reached 1,000,000 residents being fully vaccinated against the disease on March 29. 500,000 residents were considered completely vaccinated on March 2.

The state reports a total of 2,526,624 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 43.4% of the population. Health experts say this isn’t enough for herd immunity from COVID-19, adding they estimate 70% of people need to be infected or fully vaccinated to provide herd immunity for the rest of the population -- if being infected provides long-lasting immunity. The World Health Organization notes that the herd immunity threshold for polio was about 80% and measles is about 95%.

Vaccinators have given a total 4,474,477 shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsin residents and people from out of state, such as people who work in our state. County-by-county vaccination totals are updated below.

According to state health officials, out of 4,631 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time within the last 24 hours, another 405 cases were found, a daily positivity rate of 9.43%. Counting all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate lowered from 3.3% to 2.9%.

Wisconsin is currently averaging 649 new coronavirus cases per day. The state is expected to reach a milestone 600,000 sometime early this week, less than 15 months after the state’s first coronavirus case in Madison in February, 2020.

The state revised its death count by two Sunday, lowering it to 6,839. For the third straight day, Wisconsin is averaging 12 deaths per day over the past 7 days. Since the pandemic began, 1.14% of all coronavirus cases in the state were fatal.

The state revised the death totals in Eau Claire and Vilas Counties, while case totals were revised in Waukesha and Oneida Counties.

County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,453,607 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

599,227 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,412 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,839 died (1.14%)

583,357 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,765 are active cases (1.5%)

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 113,025 (42.7%) 95,842 (36.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,433 (38.8%) 15,596 (31.1%) Dodge (87,839) 30,333 (34.5%) 24,441 (27.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,418 (59.3%) 14,076 (50.9%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 38,491 (37.2%) 31,652 (30.6%) Forest (9,004) 3,409 (37.9%) 3,026 (33.6%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,688 (39.3%) 1,499 (34.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,189 (38.0%) 6,072 (32.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,493 (36.7%) 6,535 (32.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,652 (41.3%) 27,515 (34.8%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,723 (36.5%) 12,087 (30.0%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,025 (44.4%) 1,794 (39.4%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,026 (37.0%) 12,133 (32.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 78,734 (41.9%) 61,353 (32.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,016 (31.8%) 11,034 (27.0%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48,224 (41.8%) 39,767 (34.5%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,512 (36.3%) 15,294 (30.0%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,460 (30.5%) 6,448 (26.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 69,737 (40.6%) 54,935 (32.0%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 200,025 (42.2%) 169,687 (35.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 216,106 (39.3%) 172,526 (31.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,526,624 (43.4%) 2,006,234 (34.5%)

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 26.1% received a dose/10.4% completed

18-24: 32.9% received a dose/20.8% completed

25-34: 39.3% received a dose/28.3% completed

35-44: 47.3% received a dose/35.2% completed

45-54: 49.8% received a dose/37.0% completed

55-64: 60.7% received a dose/46.7% completed

65+: 81.0% received a dose/75.4% completed

Vaccinations by race/ethnicity:

American Indian: 26.6% received a dose/20.4% completed

Asian: 37.6% received a dose/24.8% completed

Black: 19.9% received a dose/14.4% completed

White: 40.6% received a dose/32.7% completed

Hispanic: 26.0% received a dose/17.9% completed

Non-Hispanic: 41.8% received a dose/33.5% completed

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The DHS reports another 30 people were admitted to a hospital during the past 24 hours for COVID-19, far below the state’s seven-day average of hospitalizations for the disease. Currently, the state is averaging 63 patients for the disease per day during the past 7 days

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 315 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment across the state. That’s a decrease of 22 from Saturday, after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 102 are in intensive care, which is four more than Saturday. Sunday marked the first time the WHA reported more than 100 ICU patients across the state since Wednesday, when there were 107. On Thursday, the state had 93 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 20 patients, with 4 in ICU. That’s one less overall patient from Saturday, however the number of ICU patients held steady from the past 24 hours.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 25 COVID-19 patients, with 8 in ICU. That’s four fewer patients overall, but one new ICU patient from Saturday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 284 intensive care beds (19.37% of all ICU beds) are open across the state, and a total 2,216 of all beds (19.83%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 21 open ICU beds (20.19) among them, and a total of 142 open beds (16.58%).

The Northeast region has 48 open ICU beds (23.18%), which is unchanged from Saturday. The WHA says there are 278 open beds of all types (29.07%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,711 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,242 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,731 cases (+4) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,128 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,394 cases (+3) (241 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,351 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,352 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,748 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,325 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,236 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,369 cases (+7) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,709 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,309 (+50) (302 deaths)

Dodge – 11,798 cases (+1) (163 deaths)

Door – 2,589 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,988 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,616 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,470 cases (+5) (107 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Florence - 444 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,314 cases (111 deaths)

Forest - 957 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,887 cases (+1) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,488 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,569 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,010 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 575 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,620 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,322 cases (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,137 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,500 cases (+8) (306 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,342 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,711 cases (+9) (81 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,554 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,991 cases (+1 ) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,047 cases (+3) (63 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,506 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,549 cases (+21) (186 deaths)

Marinette - 4,114 cases (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,370 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee – 799 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,114 (+124) (1,298 deaths)

Monroe – 4,512 cases (+14) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,420 case (+3) (53 deaths)

Oneida - 3,619 case (State revised, decrease of 3) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,517 cases (+1) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,128 cases (+4) (84 deaths)

Pepin – 850 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,917 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,379 cases (46 deaths)

Portage – 6,705 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,226 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,511 cases (+12) (341 deaths)

Richland - 1,300 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,816 cases (+19) (168 deaths)

Rusk - 1,294 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,773 cases (+16) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,663 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,679 cases (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,678 cases (+10) (140 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,681 cases (+12) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,864 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,527 cases (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,911 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,237 cases (39 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Walworth – 9,391 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,440 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,584 cases (+20) (151 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,556 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (523 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,875 cases (+3) (118 deaths)

Waushara – 2,154 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,037 cases (195 deaths)

Wood – 6,997 cases (+8) (81 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 309 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 570 cases (34 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,028 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,211 cases (69 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,348 cases (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,001 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,443 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 941 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 141 cases (1 death)

Luce – 177 cases (+3) (1 death)

Mackinac - 394 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,111 cases (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,735 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 397 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 297 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: