Advertisement

WEC to send postcards to inactive voters

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin elections officials will send out postcards to registered voters who have not voted in the past four years to update their list, they announced Friday.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe explained the unanimous decision by the agency will result in 187,750 voters receiving postcards to ensure the integrity of voting in the state.

“Local clerks are working every day to add newly registered voters, update existing voters’ names and addresses, and to remove voters who have died or been convicted of felonies,” said Wolfe. “In addition, every two years, state law requires inactive voters to be removed from the statewide voter list if they do not request continuing their registration.”

The WEC will send out postcards in mid-June to those who haven’t voted since the November 2016 general election. Each postcard will ask people if they want to remain a registered voter at the address listed.

There have been 14 statewide elections, primaries and many special elections between the November 2016 election and the 2020 general election.

The agency added that this is different than letters sent out to those who may have moved addresses over the years.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Wausau mail processing operations to move to Green Bay facility
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
UPDATE: DOJ releases names of those involved in Weston critical incident

Latest News

Clemson's Amari Rodgers (3) stiff arms Wofford's Keyvaun Cobb to gain a first down during the...
Packers trade up, take Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round
Briq's Soft Serve opens RiverLife Park location
Briq’s Soft Serve opens RiverLife Park location
John Muir Middle School celebrates 60 years.
John Muir Middle School celebrates 60 years
Few brief shower chances through mid-morning, followed by suntabulous, windy and warm...
First Alert Weather : Breezy and warm start to May
The device uses an automation device to perform CPR.
Wausau Fire Department learns new CPR method, hopes it improves survivability rate