Wausau Fire Department learns new CPR method, hopes it improves survivability rate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is learning a new method of CPR that they hope will improve the survivability rate when using CPR on patients.

On Thursday and Friday, the department went through Advanced Cardiac Resuscitation training, a newer technique that uses a mechanical CPR device.

While the WFD already has a survivability rate of 14%, double the national average, they believe any improvement is welcome.

“If we can save one more life. Two more lives a year of the citizens of Wausau and the people that we protect, that’s well worth it,” Fire Department Lieutenant Tim Bingham said.

The national percent of calls that involve cardiac arrest is about two percent. This new device will help tremendously in those instances.

“This was something that we wanted to bring to the City of Wausau residents because it’s been shown to increase cardiac arrest survivability,” said Wausau Fire Department EMS Division Chief Jared Thompson.

The ACR involves using a mechanical device that assists with breathing in the patient, CPR and defibrillation. While a normal person administering CPR would experience fatigue, the device stays consistent throughout.

Zoll has worked with ACR to provide the mechanical device used. Terry Kehoe, a senior manager of clinical operations at Zoll, knows how important the device is.

“If we stick to what we know clinically improves outcomes and increases chances of neurologically intact survival, we should do everything we can to do that,” said Kehoe.

Through a computer with a monitor, it’s able to print out reports of how the patient is doing. It also provides a constant heartbeat update.

“It gives us great information on how the patient is actually doing during a cardiac arrest,” Thompson said.

“They have looked at it, there are tools we can use, there’s a process we can use, this ACR process, to help even more people walk out of the hospital,” Chairman and Founder of the ACR Program Joe Powell said.

In over 20 agencies around the country, the device has seen an increased survivability rate at everyone. Some departments have doubled their number, and Wausau hopes to have similar results.

“Every bit of training that we practice on is vital to the patient so that we can, ultimately, regain a pulse. And that patient can walk out of the hospital,” Thompson said.

Many patients regain pulses, but they either don’t make it later or lose brain activity in the process. This new device should help increase the rate at which people walk out of the hospital and live a normal life.

For more information on Zoll, you can click on the link.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.