Wausau Area Rugby Club FC returns home for first time in over a year

Wausau Area Rugby Club FC before a match against Oshkosh Rugby Club on May 1, 2021.
Wausau Area Rugby Club FC before a match against Oshkosh Rugby Club on May 1, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau Area Rugby FC hit the road last week, but Saturday for the first time in over a year, they were back home at Kennedy Park in Weston.

“It’s great honestly,” says club player Liam Enright. “You know you go on the road and it’s fine and all, rugby’s rugby.

“But there’s something about playing on your home pitch that’s different, it’s special.”

The team hosted Oshkosh Rugby Club, and getting back on the pitch is welcomed after an unusual year leading up to this.

“Well we started working out indoors on sand in February,” says club head coach Daniel Schneider.

Rugby is a sport that’s all about camaraderie. The goal post pads used for Saturday’s match were donated by a club in Wisconsin Rapids because the Wausau club’s were still in customs as of yesterday.

Beyond that, after every match, both teams meet up for a social in normal times. That is something that has been missed more than anything during the pandemic.

“The most difficult part was the kids lost the contact of camaraderie, friendship, mingling together,” Schneider says.

“You kind of lose contact with some of the guys because you can’t gather as much,” says Enright.

The Wausau Area club lost 38-12, but at least for today, the result was not the most important thing.

“Really it’s a learning experience for a lot of these guys that are new playing,” said club player Andy Chartier. “So, it’s a growing experience for us.”

“I am so excited,” Enright said. “I’ve been waiting for this for over a year now. It’s about time.”

“The bottom line is win lose or draw, the boys are back on the pitch playing the sport they love,” Schneider said.

The club is always looking for new players. Anyone who’s interested in learning more can visit their website, Wausaurugby.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

