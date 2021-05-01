State: Nearly 2 million completely vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports as the state nears 2,000,000 residents becoming fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, another 18 people have died from the disease.

Since Friday, the DHS reports the number of Wisconsinites finishing their vaccine regimen increased by 27,304, bringing the state’s total to 1,992,959. That figure represents 34.2% of Wisconsin’s population. With the state averaging 26,278 people completing the vaccine series per day, Wisconsin is on track to having 2,000,000 residents being fully vaccinated by Sunday.

The state reports a total of 2,521,038 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 43.3% of the population. Health experts say this isn’t enough for herd immunity from COVID-19, adding they estimate 70% of people need to be infected or fully vaccinated to provide herd immunity for the rest of the population -- if being infected provides long-lasting immunity. The World Health Organization notes that the herd immunity threshold for polio was about 80% and measles is about 95%.

Vaccinators have given a total 4,455,787 shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsin residents and people from out of state, such as people who work in our state. County-by-county vaccination totals are updated below.

According to state health officials, results from 4,631 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time found 675 new cases, a daily positivity rate of 14.58%. Counting all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate increased from 3.2% to 3.3% of all tests coming back positive.

Wisconsin is currently averaging 648 new coronavirus cases per day. The state is expected to reach a milestone 600,000 sometime next week, less than 15 months after the state’s first coronavirus case in Madison in February, 2020.

The 18 new deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,841. Wisconsin continues to average 12 deaths per day over the past 7 days. Since the pandemic began, 1.14% of all coronavirus cases in the state were fatal. County-by-county case and death totals will be listed later in this article.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,449,314 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

598,822 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,382 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,841 died (1.14%)

582,725 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,990 are active cases (1.5%)

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 112,767 (42.6%) 94,965 (35.9%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,411 (38.8%) 15,542 (31.0%) Dodge (87,839) 30,270 (34.5%) 24,374 (27.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,408 (59.3%) 14,054 (50.8%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 38,476 (37.2%) 31,626 (30.6%) Forest (9,004) 3,409 (37.9%) 3,023 (33.6%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,688 (39.3%) 1,499 (34.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,186 (38.0%) 6,052 (32.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,481 (36.6%) 6,508 (31.8%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,594 (41.3%) 27,269 (34.5%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,710 (36.5%) 12,002 (29.7%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,025 (44.4%) 1,794 (39.4%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,004 (36.9%) 12,029 (31.7%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 78,604 (41.8%) 61,053 (32.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,009 (31.8%) 11,000 (26.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48,119 (41.7%) 39,365 (34.1%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,440 (36.2%) 15,272 (30.0%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,449 (30.5%) 6,440 (26.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 69,685 (40.5%) 54,861 (31.9%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 199,652 (42.1%) 168,326 (35.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 215,809 (39.3%) 172,014 (31.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,521,038 (43.3%) 1,992,959 (34.2%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 25.7% received a dose/9.8% completed

18-24: 32.8% received a dose/20.5% completed

25-34: 39.2% received a dose/28.0% completed

35-44: 47.2% received a dose/34.9% completed

45-54: 49.7% received a dose/36.7% completed

55-64: 60.6% received a dose/46.3% completed

65+: 80.9% received a dose/75.3% completed

Vaccinations by race/ethnicity:

American Indian: 26.5% received a dose/20.4% completed

Asian: 37.4% received a dose/24.4% completed

Black: 19.9% received a dose/14.3% completed

White: 40.6% received a dose/32.5% completed

Hispanic: 25.8% received a dose/17.6% completed

Non-Hispanic: 41.7% received a dose/33.3% completed

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Following a one day dip below the seven-day average of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the DHS reports another 75 people were admitted to a hospital during the past 24 hours. Currently, the state is averaging 65 patients for the disease per day during the past 7 days

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show as of Friday, 338 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That’s an increase of 9 from Thursday, after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 95 are in intensive care, which is 2 more than Thursday.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 patients, with 4 in ICU. That’s 2 more ICU patients than the day before, but the same number of patients overall.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 29 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s two more patients than Thursday, but the number in ICU has been the same since Tuesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 251 intensive care beds (17.1% of all ICU beds) are open across the state, and a total 1,781 of all beds (15.9%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 21 open ICU beds (20.4%) among them, and a total 121 open beds (14.2%).

The Northeast region has 22 open ICU beds (10.6%) and 178 open beds of all types (18.6%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: