Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst

Rodgers to consider holding out or retiring, according to Yahoo Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ***UPDATE AT 2:15 PM***

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is attending the Kentucky Derby. He declined to speak with NBC Sports according to Mike Tirico.

“I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay. Loves the fans. Loves the fans. Loves the franchise. There is a fissure. There is a chasm between management and the reining MVP,” Tirico said on the broadcast.

There’s no doubt NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Green Bay Packers organization. Saturday morning, Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy admitted Rodgers’ agitation with the organization has been going on for several months.

Murphy also wrote on Packers.com that he alongside Head Coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst have flown to see Rodgers multiple times this offseason.

Now it appears Rodgers may have an ultimatum.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers won’t return to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst serves as the team’s General Manager. Rodgers is willing to consider “hardline options” to get what he wants, from skipping the entire offseason to holding out of training camp, to possibly retiring.

Robinson quotes an unnamed source, putting the responsibility on Murphy to make a decision. “The ball is in Mark’s court,” the source told Yahoo Sports.

Pointing to last year’s draft when Gutekunst made the decision to move up in the draft to take quarterback Jordan Love in the first round without Rodgers having knowledge or input on the decision.

Robinson’s source said Rodgers believed Gutekunst’s plan was to move on from Rodgers following the 2020 season, but that timeline was changed when Rodgers won the MVP. The source then stated Rodgers expected to be rewarded with a new contract and to commit to the quarterback for the next two seasons, but instead only offered to restructure Rodgers’ current deal.

On Saturday, Rodgers was at the Kentucky Derby alongside his fiancé Shailene Woodley, current teammate David Bakhtiari, as well as former teammates A.J. Hawk and Randall Cobb plus actor Miles Teller.

