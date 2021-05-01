Portage, Wood and Adams counties included in Red Flag Warning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in conjunction with the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday, May 1, due to extreme fire danger for the following counties:

Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Rock, Sauk, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Waupaca and Wood counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures, and very low humidity.

Report fires early by calling 911 immediately. Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions online here.

Fire control officials are on high alert across the entire state this weekend, including pre-positioning equipment for rapid response. The DNR has four contract tanker planes and access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability for fire suppression from the air.

In addition to counties with Red Flag warnings, much of the state continues to be Very High to High fire danger.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Brown, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

There is HIGH fire danger in Ashland, Forest, Iron and Vilas counties.

All burning should be avoided. Burning is suspended with DNR-issued burning permits. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, trailer chains, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.

The DNR has responded to 502 wildfires burning 1,617 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.

