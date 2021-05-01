Advertisement

Packers trade up, take Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round

Clemson's Amari Rodgers (3) stiff arms Wofford's Keyvaun Cobb to gain a first down during the...
Clemson's Amari Rodgers (3) stiff arms Wofford's Keyvaun Cobb to gain a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 30, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers traded up from #92 to #85 in the draft and add to their receiving room by taking Clemson wide receiver Amari Rogers.

Rodgers played 52 games over four years at Clemson, and was part of their national championship winning team in the 2018-19 season. He saved his best season for last, totaling 77 catches, 1020 receiving yards, and 7 touchdown catches in 2020.

Rodgers is 5′10 and will likely be used out of the slot frequently, while also fitting many of the pre-snap motion concepts that Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur employs.

