Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: Packers draft on day three of the NFL Draft

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers enter day three of the NFL Draft with six picks. They’ve made three already, with their first round pick in cornerback Eric Stokes, the second round pick being center Josh Meyers and the third round pick in wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The Packers own picks No. 142 (fourth round), No. 173 (fifth round), No. 178 (fifth round), No. 214 (sixth round), No. 220 (sixth round), No. 256 (seventh round).

4th round: Royce Newman, OT Ole Miss

With their fourth round pick selection, the Packers decided to beef up the offensive line a little bit more by taking offensive tackle Royce Newman out of Ole Miss. Newman shifted over to right tackle in 2020 after playing left guard previously in his career. He was the highest-graded run-blocker, according to the Ole Miss coaching staff. He will slide into the offensive line with the departures of Corey Linsley and Billy Turner, and will join second round pick Josh Meyers as two rookies on the line.

5th round: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida and Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

The Packers decided to focus on defense in the fifth round, focusing on the line and the defensive backs.

Slaton had some weight fluctuation issues and suspensions at Florida. Before college, he was a coveted offensive line prospect but decided to switch to the defensive side of the ball when arriving in Gainesville. In one season as a starter, he accumulated 1.5 sacks with 38 tackles

As last season’s NFC Championship proved, the cornerback position was a week one for Green Bay outside of pro-bowler Jaire Alexander. Jean-Charles isn’t the most gifted athletically, but his football IQ is evident in breaking up 16 passes last season, which led all of FBS. He will join Stokes as two defensive backs taken in this draft.

6th round: Picks No. 214 and No. 256

7th round: Picks No. 256

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau mail processing operations to move to Green Bay facility
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
UPDATE: DOJ releases names of those involved in Weston critical incident
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Case dismissed against suspect in Waushara County crash that killed child
USA Curling headquarters to leave Stevens Point

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
Gov. Andy Beshear indicated the plan for the Kentucky Derby may need to change because of...
Derby is back at old home in May, with fans and flowery hats
SPASH football falls in a defensive clash with Appleton East
SPASH football falls in a defensive clash with Appleton East.
SPASH football falls in a defensive clash with Appleton East