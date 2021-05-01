LIVE UPDATES: Packers draft on day three of the NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers enter day three of the NFL Draft with six picks. They’ve made three already, with their first round pick in cornerback Eric Stokes, the second round pick being center Josh Meyers and the third round pick in wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The Packers own picks No. 142 (fourth round), No. 173 (fifth round), No. 178 (fifth round), No. 214 (sixth round), No. 220 (sixth round), No. 256 (seventh round).

4th round: Royce Newman, OT Ole Miss

With their fourth round pick selection, the Packers decided to beef up the offensive line a little bit more by taking offensive tackle Royce Newman out of Ole Miss. Newman shifted over to right tackle in 2020 after playing left guard previously in his career. He was the highest-graded run-blocker, according to the Ole Miss coaching staff. He will slide into the offensive line with the departures of Corey Linsley and Billy Turner, and will join second round pick Josh Meyers as two rookies on the line.

5th round: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida and Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

The Packers decided to focus on defense in the fifth round, focusing on the line and the defensive backs.

Slaton had some weight fluctuation issues and suspensions at Florida. Before college, he was a coveted offensive line prospect but decided to switch to the defensive side of the ball when arriving in Gainesville. In one season as a starter, he accumulated 1.5 sacks with 38 tackles

As last season’s NFC Championship proved, the cornerback position was a week one for Green Bay outside of pro-bowler Jaire Alexander. Jean-Charles isn’t the most gifted athletically, but his football IQ is evident in breaking up 16 passes last season, which led all of FBS. He will join Stokes as two defensive backs taken in this draft.

