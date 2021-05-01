John Muir Middle School celebrates 60 years.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This fall will mark 60 years John Muir Middle School has taught students. Faculty and staff from each decade came together Friday to celebrate.

Past and current faculty and staff gathered outside to chat about the school’s success.

Art Teacher Ryan Priebe says the milestone is a celebration for Wausau too.

“This event got together because we want to celebrate the number of years the John Muir Middle School has been in the Wausau community,” Priebe said. “Public schools are really essential as not only a place of learning, but helping all people in the community from athletics, to activities, to the best education you can possibly get at John Muir.”

The school has had eight principals since opening in 1961. Six out of eight were present for the celebration.

Priebe says he hopes students, parents, faculty, and staff used the day to reflect on John Muir’s impact its had on the community.

“Middle school can be tough time for students and maybe not all memories are great,” Priebe said. “But hopefully it was a step toward something better for you in your life and you have those experiences, good and bad, to grow from.”

Priebe has taught art at John Muir for 21 years. He says throughout his time there, he’s seen the school evolve in many ways.

“From the time that I came in... taking photos on disc drive digital cameras and film strips and turn to higher speed internet and YouTube which brings any kind of content for students,” Priebe explained. “There has also been more individualized learning and teaching.”

The celebration concluded with a group photo.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.