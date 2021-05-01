First Alert Weather : Breezy and warm start to May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Plenty of sunshine returned for Friday as temperatures remained fairly seasonal for the last day of April, with temperatures returning to the upper 50s for most locations. As a surge of warmer weather pushes into Wisconsin Saturday morning, a few brief, light showers and sprinkles may be possible across the northern part of Wisconsin. Otherwise, sunshine and plenty of wind returns Saturday, with occasional wind gusts over 25 mph throughout the day. The weather for Wisconsin’s inland waters fishing opener, will be very warm to start with, with highs well in the 70s Saturday to near 80° farther south.

Few brief shower chances through mid-morning, followed by suntabulous, windy and warm conditions for the day. (WSAW)

The storm system moving into the Badger State along with the wind, will eventually bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms for most of the area Saturday night and again Sunday, as temperatures cool off into the 60s for Sunday afternoon. While severe thunderstorms are not anticipated, a few stronger storms may produce small hail, gusty winds and brief downpours.

Severe weather not anticipated, but some storms could contain small hail and gusty winds. (WSAW)

More showers will continue for people heading back to work Monday, as temperatures cool off a bit more for the early part of the new work week.

The early part of May still looks a little cool and unsettled at times throughout the first week, with some moderation in temperatures toward the middle of May.

