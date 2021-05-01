Advertisement

Briq’s Soft Serve opens RiverLife Park location

Due to the pandemic, Briq’s RiverLife Park location was closed in 2020.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Briq’s Soft Serve opened Friday at its RiverLife Park location in Wausau for the first time in over a year.

Owner Kevin Briquelet-Miller says the location opened three years ago, but has only been open for two years.

“We unfortunately were not able to open last year, due to COVID-19,” Briquelet-Miller said. “With the park being such a public space, our store had to be closed for the last season.”

Upon returning, Briquelet-Miller said ensuring everyone’s safety was the store’s top priority.

“It is important for us for the safety of our employees because they do work from a distance as much as possible,” Briquelet-Miller explained, “but with the size of the space, we want to be on the safe side for our employees and customers.”

Briquelet-Miller said he’s grateful for the community’s response and he’s looking forward to the season.

“Our customers have been lining up for ice cream and we appreciate their support,” Briquelet-Miller said. “It’s been beautiful out today, so we couldn’t have asked for better weather and tomorrow’s even nicer.”

