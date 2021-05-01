Amherst Native and former Badger running back Garrett Groshek signs with the Raiders
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native and former Badger running back reportedly has a deal with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported first and was confirmed to NewsChannel 7 by Groshek.
Groshek told NewsChannel 7 that he wasn’t expecting to get a call until day three of the draft. When he didn’t get drafted, he didn’t have to wait long to get the call.
The running back totaled 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Badgers, largely being overshadowed by Jonathan Taylor in his tenure there. He joins former Badger Alec Ingold in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.