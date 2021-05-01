Advertisement

Amherst Native and former Badger running back Garrett Groshek signs with the Raiders

Wake Forest defenders converges on Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, left, during the...
Wake Forest defenders converges on Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, left, during the second quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)(Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP (Custom credit) | Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native and former Badger running back reportedly has a deal with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported first and was confirmed to NewsChannel 7 by Groshek.

Groshek told NewsChannel 7 that he wasn’t expecting to get a call until day three of the draft. When he didn’t get drafted, he didn’t have to wait long to get the call.

The running back totaled 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Badgers, largely being overshadowed by Jonathan Taylor in his tenure there. He joins former Badger Alec Ingold in Las Vegas.

