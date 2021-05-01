Amherst Native and former Badger running back Garrett Groshek signs with the Raiders

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native and former Badger running back reportedly has a deal with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported first and was confirmed to NewsChannel 7 by Groshek.

Former Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Amherst native and former Badger running back Garrett Groshek confirms to me that he’s signing with the Las Vegas Raiders (first reported by @TomPelissero).



Groshek joins a backfield with former Wisconsin teammate Alec Ingold, the two share the same agent. — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) May 1, 2021

Groshek told NewsChannel 7 that he wasn’t expecting to get a call until day three of the draft. When he didn’t get drafted, he didn’t have to wait long to get the call.

The running back totaled 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Badgers, largely being overshadowed by Jonathan Taylor in his tenure there. He joins former Badger Alec Ingold in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.