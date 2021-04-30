Advertisement

Wausau mail processing facility to close

By Desiree Fischer
Apr. 30, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eighteen USPS mail processing facilities nationwide, including one in central Wisconsin, will close by November 2021.

According to the American Postal Workers Union, the Wausau mail processing facility will be consolidated with the Green Bay facility. The 18 facilities nationwide are among the 62 mail processing locations whose consolidation was halted in 2015. This is part of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan of proposed network and operational changes.

“We have made crystal clear to postal management that any further plant consolidations are a misguided strategy that not only disrupts the lives of postal workers but will further delay mail,” said APWU President Mark Dimondstein. “The previous plant closings and consolidations were a complete failure and we will fight back facility-by-facility and community-by-community to save these processing plants. After a year of courageous and essential frontline work in this pandemic, management’s actions are a slap in the face of postal workers.”

According to the American Postal Workers Union, here is the list of facilities set to consolidate.

NewsChannel has reached out to USPS for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

