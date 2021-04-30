Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point student appointed to UW Board of Regents

On Friday, April 30, 2021 Gov. Tony Evers appointed UW-Stevens Point freshman Brianna Tucker to the UW Board of Regents.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A UW-Stevens Point freshman is one of three people Governor Tony Evers appointed to the UW Board of Regents.

Brianna Tucker will serve as one of two student member representatives on the Board of Regents.

Regent Tucker is studying political science and Spanish at UW-Stevens Point. She is an Honors Program student and a member of the Latino Student Alliance and Student Government Association. Tucker serves as a senator for the College of Letters and Sciences and sits on the Inclusivity Affairs Committee, Diversity Council, and chairs the Parking Advisory Board

Gov. Tony Evers also announced two other appointments to the UW Board of Regents. Evers appointed Dr. Ashok Rai and reappointed Regent John W. Miller. These appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of two former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2021.

“Our universities and technical colleges systems have a proud and proven history of not only preparing students to enter the workforce but of generating billions of dollars of economic activity across our state. As we work to ensure our state recovers and bounces back better than before this pandemic hit, we need to be supporting and investing in our UW campuses and students and our state’s future,” said Gov. Evers. “So I am thrilled to be appointing these folks to the Board of Regents today to ensure we can continue bouncing back, supporting our kids and our educators, and making sure the UW System remains the gem of our state.”

Regent Rai currently serves as the CEO and President of Prevea Health, a position he has held since 2009, and he continues to practice medicine and care for patients at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home in Green Bay.

Regent Miller was appointed earlier this year after the unexpected passing of Regent José Delgado whose term also would have expired May 1, 2021.

