UPDATE: DOJ releases names of those involved in Weston critical incident

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
By Emerson Lehmann and Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of those involved in a critical incident that took place in Weston last week.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Friday, Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes at the corner of Neupert Avenue and Ferge Street. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment.

Investigators said officers were confronted by an armed man. During the incident, the officers discharged their weapons. The man was transported to a local hospital. The investigation has also confirmed that the deceased woman was the 911 caller and was killed by the man.

Upon entry to the apartment, officers located the body of a woman. Police confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

The woman has been identified as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston. The male suspect, David H. Morris, age 43, of Weston, is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Everest Metro Police officers involved in this incident are:

  • Officer Gunnar Schultz, one year in law enforcement
  • Officer Tanner Uhlig, three years in law enforcement
  • Officer Lucas Wiza, seven weeks in law enforcement

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading the investigation into both the officers discharging their weapons and the death. DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

