Advertisement

Two more kittens found shot, killed in Dunn Co.; 17 total cats dead

17 total cats and kittens have been found killed between the two locations in Dunn Co., with an...
17 total cats and kittens have been found killed between the two locations in Dunn Co., with an additional 24 cats and kittens recovered alive.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two more kittens were found shot and killed in rural Dunn County Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook video post by Jamie Wagner, the kennel manager at the Dunn Co. Humane Society, the bodies of two kittens were recovered, as well as six live cats, on Thursday evening. At least two other live cats escaped capture.

The abandoned cats were found about one mile from where 15 cats and kittens were found shot and killed Tuesday night near the Dunnville bottoms in the town of Spring Brook. 18 live cats, including one with a gunshot wound, were recovered Tuesday night, abandoned near a mound of cat food by the side of the road.

Wagner, who said the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office contacted her with a tip about the cats, describes the situation as ‘similar’ to Tuesday night’s incident.

Posted by Dunn County Humane Society on Thursday, April 29, 2021
More coverage:
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway

In the video post, Wagner asked the public for help in identifying any other similar situations.

“If you do notice any cat food on the side of the road, any cats that seem to be in distress, please call us or the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office right away.”

According to Wagner, it was that scenario that led to finding the additional abandoned cats Thursday night.

“Thankfully, someone did exactly that tonight. She was out walking her dog and noticed these cats, and called,” Wagner said.

“Thanks to her, we’ve got six cats that I’ve just tucked in here at the shelter, and unfortunately, had to recover two kitten bodies as well,” Wagner said.

‼Reward has been raised to $3,000. Please report tips directly to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.‼

Posted by Dunn County Humane Society on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Wagner said Tuesday that she was not prepared for what she had found. She said Thursday night that she can’t imagine why anyone would do something like this.

“There’s no valid reason to do this to living creatures,” Wagner said.

With Thursday night’s find, 17 total cats and kittens have been found killed between the two locations, with an additional 24 cats and kittens recovered alive. At least two more cats evaded capture Thursday night.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness
Highway 29
Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

An early chance of a shower north, then partly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of an isolated...
First Alert Weather: A bright Friday, changeable weekend weather
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Lots of sunshine and mild today. Warmer on Saturday, ch. showers or a storm late or at night.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Arbor Day
Trees 101: Arborist shares tips on planting and caring for healthy trees
Fishing Opener Need To Knows
Fishing Opener Need To Knows