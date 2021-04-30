Trees 101: Arborist shares tips on planting and caring for healthy trees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Arbor Day was created in Nebraska in 1872 to encourage people to plant trees. On the first Arbor Day, it is estimated that one million trees were planted. Trees increase our quality of life, both through aesthetic and ecological ways. In fact, studies show an increase in neighborhood tree canopy or green space is directly associated with a decrease in depression, stress and anxiety making them even more important as the COVID pandemic takes its toll on mental health. Trees conserve water and improve air quality and can even raise your property values.

Certified Arborist Mark Chisholm has these tips for enhancing your yard this spring with healthy trees:

Selecting the right tree for the right place: A well-planned yard will contain trees that grow well in the soil and moisture of your neighborhood. Size, shape and sun requirements should also be considered.

Benefits of proper mulching: To help trees flourish, remove competing grass away from trunks and add mulch. But remember, more mulch is not always better.

How to properly prune: Pruning dead, diseased or damaged branches, or live limbs that are too low or close to the house, is crucial to tree health and safety. While pruning during the dormant season when trees have no leaves is usually best, dead or damaged limbs can and should be pruned as needed.

Preparing trees for storm season: Conduct a pre-storm assessment by looking for hazards including dead, dying or broken tree parts; hollows and splits; cracks in the trunks of major limbs or significantly leaning trees. Take measures to mitigate storm-related damage.

When to consult a pro: Get in touch with a certified arborist to discuss your specific landscape needs. In addition to providing specific tips and advice, they can identify and correct problems like disease, nutrient deficiencies or hazardous limbs that may need attention before they become a major problem.

For more information, please visit: www.tipsfortrees.com

