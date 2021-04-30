REPORT: Packers exercise CB Jaire Alexander’s fifth-year option

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver, the Packers have exercised cornerback Jaire Alexander’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

Alexander will make $13.294 million during the 2022 season.

The Packers first-round pick in 2018 is considered one of the top corners in the league. He’s tallied four interceptions in his three seasons in Green Bay. The 24-year-old also racked up 41 passes defended. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

