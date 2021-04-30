Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with #29 overall pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After a day where the Packers became the center of the NFL world with reports that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, the team selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the #29 overall pick in the first round of the draft.

Stokes could compete with Kevin King for the #2 cornerback spot behind Jaire Alexander. Stokes wowed scouts by running a 4.2 40-yard dash time at Georgia’s Pro Day.

This is the first time since Brian Gutekunst became the general manager before the 2018 draft that the Packers have not traded out of their original slot.

