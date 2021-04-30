Advertisement

Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with #29 overall pick

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27)...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Daniel Jeremiah noted that Georgia teammates Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes plus Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. as cornerbacks who could still be available early in the second round. The Packers could use some cornerback help and also would like to boost their depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After a day where the Packers became the center of the NFL world with reports that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, the team selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the #29 overall pick in the first round of the draft.

Stokes could compete with Kevin King for the #2 cornerback spot behind Jaire Alexander. Stokes wowed scouts by running a 4.2 40-yard dash time at Georgia’s Pro Day.

This is the first time since Brian Gutekunst became the general manager before the 2018 draft that the Packers have not traded out of their original slot.

