First Alert Weather: A bright Friday, changeable weekend weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Break out the sunglasses, they will be coming in handy today. Sunshine will be common throughout the day with pleasant conditions. Afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant. (WSAW)

Turning partly to mostly cloudy tonight as a warm front moves toward the region. A chance of scattered showers leading up to and a little after daybreak on Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy and warmer on Saturday for the Fishing Opener. A fair amount of sunshine for most of the day, until late afternoon when building clouds, could lead to isolated showers or a storm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A chance of a late day storm south Saturday. Times of showers and perhaps a storm on Sunday. (WSAW)

There might be a strong storm Saturday evening in the southern parts of the area. (WSAW)

There is a chance of a strong storm in the southern parts of the area Saturday evening, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. Clouds will be around on Sunday with opportunities for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with additional showers expected in the southern half of the area. Highs in the low 60s. rainfall from Sunday to Monday night of a half-inch to a little over one inch possible.

Rainfall of a half-inch to a little over one inch is possible. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. The clouds make a return for Thursday and next Friday with a chance of showers on both days. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

