Advertisement

Escaped murder suspect arrested after Atlanta news crew spots him

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew says it spotted an Arizona murder suspect and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

A reporter for WSB-TV says he and a photojournalist saw 20-year-old Jsaan Strover as they were driving down a road near the Atlanta airport late Thursday.

The reporter says they flagged down nearby police and filmed the suspect being recaptured. Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County deputies at the Atlanta airport while they were dropping off a rental car earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness
Highway 29
Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Strong gains in consumer spending and incomes in March
An early chance of a shower north, then partly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of an isolated...
First Alert Weather: A bright Friday, changeable weekend weather
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Lots of sunshine and mild today. Warmer on Saturday, ch. showers or a storm late or at night.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Arbor Day
Trees 101: Arborist shares tips on planting and caring for healthy trees